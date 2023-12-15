Mint Explainer: Has Israel lost international support for its war in Gaza?
Summary
- Reversing its earlier stance, India has voted in favour of the UNGA resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Two months into its military campaign in Gaza, Israel seems to be fighting a losing battle for international support. It has lost key votes at the United Nations and even supportive powers like the United States have voiced their discontent with Israel’s conduct of the war. Mint looks at Israel’s position. -