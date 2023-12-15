Mint Explainer: Has Israel lost international support for its war in Gaza?

Has Israel lost support for its war?

Israel has seen some worrying setbacks in recent weeks. It lost a crucial vote at the UN General Assembly on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has ravaged Gaza. A total of 153 countries, including India voted in favour of the resolution, with only the US and a few small nations voting against. This was followed by US President Joe Biden suggesting that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing campaign was causing it to lose support around the world. This stark admission was accompanied by the Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu publicly stating that there are disagreements between Israeli and its biggest ally on the future of Gaza.

