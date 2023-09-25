Politics
Mint Explainer: How did Canada’s Parliament come to honour a Nazi SS veteran?
Summary
- Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old who was praised in the House of Commons for “fighting for Ukraine independence against the Russians” during World War II, actually served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Schutzstaffel, according to a prominent Jewish organisation
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself engulfed in a fresh political crisis after lawmakers gave a standing ovation to a man who had served in a Nazi unit during World World II. Mint unpacks the incident.
