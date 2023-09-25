Mint Explainer: How did Canada’s Parliament come to honour a Nazi SS veteran?

What ignited the controversy?

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a prominent Jewish organisation, revealed soon after the speech that Hunka had actually served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Schutzstaffel. Also known as the SS, it was a paramilitary organisation established by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party. The SS is infamous for the role it played in enforcing the Nazi regime’s policies of racial discrimination against the Jewish people and other minorities. It was also directly implicated in the Holocaust, which saw the deaths of millions of persecuted groups at the hands of the Nazi regime. Hunka’s specific unit also stands accused of atrocities.