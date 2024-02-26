Politics
Mint Explainer: How Indian volunteers ended up fighting for Russia
SummaryIndians hired by the Russian military as helpers say they have been forced into fighting in the Ukraine war. But there have been instances of Indians joining foreign sides as mercenaries
A few Indians caught in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have sent desperate pleas back home asking to be rescued, saying the Russian military had hired them as helpers but coerced into fighting in the war.
