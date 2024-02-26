Mint Explainer: How Indian volunteers ended up fighting for Russia

What exactly happened?

According to a report from The Hindu, around 100 men from across the country, including from Gujarat, UP and Karnataka, were hired by the Russian military as helpers last year. The men were promised lucrative jobs and benefits and underwent background checks. However, it appears that at least three of the men recruited have been forced into fighting for Russia. More men are now coming forward with similar claims. These men have had their passports seized and one recruit from Gujarat has been killed in the fighting. According to some of these men, India’s embassy in Moscow has been unhelpful in extracting them from their situation.