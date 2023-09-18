Mint Explainer: How the India-Ukraine relationship turned sour
Summary
- A top Ukrainian official said in a recent interview that Indians had “weak intellectual potential”, reflecting his country’s frustration with New Delhi’s dearth of support for Kviv and its refusal to condemn Russia
Mykhailo Podolyak, who heads the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, caused significant outrage after he claimed in an interview that Indians had “weak intellectual potential". The comments, made after the G20 Summit in New Delhi, reflected Ukraine’s wider frustration with India’s position on its war with Russia. Mint takes a closer look at the tensions roiling the India-Ukraine relationship.