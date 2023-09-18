Mint Explainer: How the India-Ukraine relationship turned sour

What’s the background to his remarks?

Ukrainian officials have made no secret of the fact that they would like India to do more in support of its war against Russia. However, they have so far been disappointed. India has not directly condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, nor has it been a major player in the sanctions levelled against Moscow. In fact, India has been a major buyer of Russian oil since the Ukraine war began. It also did not invite President Zelensky to the New Delhi G20 Summit.