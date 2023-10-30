Mint Explainer: India abstains from UN vote on Israel-Gaza conflict. Why?

India recently chose to abstain from a UN General Assembly vote that sought a humanitarian truce and the protection of civilians amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Gaza, drawing significant domestic scrutiny. Here's a breakdown of India's decision and its implications -

What did the UN resolution say?

The UN General Assembly's resolution called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities", especially given that the death toll in Gaza has reportedly surpassed 8,000, due to Israel's ongoing airstrike campaign. The conflict escalated following Hamas' attacks in Israel on 7 October, leading Israel to launch a ground offensive into Gaza. The resolution also emphasized adherence to international humanitarian laws and the protection of civilians, along with the release of hostages. Notably, a Canadian amendment condemning Hamas for its attacks failed to secure approval.

How did the countries vote?

Of the nations that participated, 120, including major powers such as France, China, and Russia, supported the resolution. Forty five countries, including India, Japan, and Germany, abstained. Only 14 nations, which included the US, the UK, Canada, and Israel, voted against. India, however, did endorse Canada's unsuccessful amendment, condemning Hamas, with support from countries like the US, UK, France, and Germany. China opposed the Canadian amendment.

What was India’s stand?

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality, or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts," Yojna Patel, India’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said in the Explanation of Vote. Analysts speculate that India's abstention may have been influenced by the omission of condemnation for Hamas' attacks. India, however, did not ignore the human costs, with Patel noting the grave and increasing concern about casualties in Gaza, particularly among civilians, women, and children. Patel reaffirmed India's support for a two-state resolution for the Israel-Palestine issue.

How does this impact India’s bilateral relationships?

While India's decision has not drawn substantial diplomatic responses, it has stirred some national debate. Some experts perceive India's abstention as aligning with its recent diplomatic inclination towards Israel. Despite this, India has extended aid to Palestine and its insistence on adhering to humanitarian laws indicates its sensitivity to Palestinian issues. The impact of this decision on bilateral relations remains to be seen, but past Indian votes that favored Israel at the UN did not negatively impact relationships.

What happens now?

The passage of the resolution is an important political signal but carries no real prospect of pushing Israel to cease its air and ground operations in Gaza. “It is the duty of this body to call out murderous terrorists by name, not hide them behind empty words. Why are you defending murderers?" said Gilad Ergan, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN. With a stated aim of wiping out Hamas, Israel’s armed forces are unlikely to cease their military operations in the near future.