Mint Explainer: India abstains from UN vote on Israel-Gaza conflict. Why?
Summary
- The passage of the UN resolution is an important political signal but carries no real prospect of pushing Israel to cease its air and ground attacks on Gaza
India recently chose to abstain from a UN General Assembly vote that sought a humanitarian truce and the protection of civilians amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Gaza, drawing significant domestic scrutiny. Here's a breakdown of India's decision and its implications -