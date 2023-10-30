Mint Explainer: India abstains from UN vote on Israel-Gaza conflict. Why?

What was India’s stand?

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality, or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts," Yojna Patel, India’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said in the Explanation of Vote. Analysts speculate that India's abstention may have been influenced by the omission of condemnation for Hamas' attacks. India, however, did not ignore the human costs, with Patel noting the grave and increasing concern about casualties in Gaza, particularly among civilians, women, and children. Patel reaffirmed India's support for a two-state resolution for the Israel-Palestine issue.