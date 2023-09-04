Mint Explainer: India-Canada ties and the Khalistan challenge
Summary
New Delhi: India’s relationship with Canada seems to be in a tight spot. Tensions have flared in recent months over the presence of pro-Khalistan separatist groups in the maple country. In a significant move, just before the G20 Summit, Canada has reportedly suggested putting a pause on the ongoing free trade talks with India. Mint breaks down the development: