Mint Explainer: India-Canada ties and the Khalistan challenge

What is the background to this?

At the start of 2023, the India-Canada relationship was thought to be on an even keel. Canada’s foreign minister Melany Joly visited India twice in just a month and spoke about a free-trade agreement between the two countries. However, trouble began to surface after a spate of attacks from pro-Khalistan groups on India’s embassies and consulates across the world. These were triggered by the nationwide manhunt for pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh. Demonstrations outside the High Commission of India in Ottawa were labeled “threatening" by India’s ambassador to Canada. Besides this, there were investigations into the use of smoke grenades in these demonstrations.

