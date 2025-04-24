Politics
Mint Explainer: India puts Indus Waters Treaty on ice—what’s at stake for both sides
Krishna Yadav 7 min read 24 Apr 2025, 04:17 PM IST
SummaryFrom blocking inspections to reshaping dam rules, here’s what India’s Indus Treaty pause enables—and where its limits lie.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For over six decades, the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) has endured wars and diplomatic ruptures between India and Pakistan. However, following a deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, India has suspended the pact—marking the first time it has openly weaponized a treaty long viewed as a rare symbol of cooperation between the two countries.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less