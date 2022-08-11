Mint Explainer: Is Taiwan a breakaway Chinese province?

Pelosi is the first US Speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years. She may also be seen by Beijing as a China-baiter of sorts. There is a history. In 1991, Pelosi made a trip to Beijing's Tiananmen Square–the venue of the pro-democracy movement in China, which was crushed by the administration a couple of years earlier–and displayed a banner supporting democracy in China. In recent days, Pelosi has been discussing the need to support Taiwan, asserting the world must choose between autocracy and democracy.