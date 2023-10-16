Mint Explainer: Likely fallout of an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza

Ground offensive on the horizon?

Israeli forces are seemingly gearing up for a ground assault, having mobilized significant reserves. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at transitioning the conflict to its "next phase". Indications from the Israeli Defence Forces suggest preparations for comprehensive ground, sea, and air offensives. Gaza residents received a 24-hour evacuation notice on Thursday, with more than 1 million Palestinians already displaced over the last week, according to a spokesperson for the UN relief agency in Palestine.