Mint Explainer: Maldives elections and India's strategic interests
Summary
- Maldives President Ibu Solih, a steadfast supporter of the India-Maldives partnership, trailed behind Mohamed Muizzu
New Delhi: The Maldives, a crucial ally for India in the Indian Ocean, completed its first round of pivotal presidential elections on Saturday. The results could mean a potential strategic shift for India. President Ibu Solih, a steadfast supporter of the India-Maldives partnership, trailed behind Mohamed Muizzu. Given Muizzu's clear reservations about India, this election could reshape the dynamics of the region. Here's a deep dive into the evolving situation.