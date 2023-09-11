Mint Explainer: Maldives elections and India's strategic interests

Why does this election matter?

Incumbent President Ibu Solih, who took office in 2018, returned the country’s foreign policy to its “India First" orientation. However, he faces a tough challenge from Mohamed Muizzu, the current mayor of Male, the country’s capital, and a candidate for the Progressive Alliance. The alliance includes the PPM and Muizzu is considered a close associate of former president Yameen, who has been disqualified from running for re-election. No president in Maldives has won a second term since the country's transition to democracy. Additionally, Solih's party has seen internal division as former president Mohammed Nasheed, who led the country between 2008 and 2012, left the party to form a new one.