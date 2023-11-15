Mint Explainer: Myanmar civil war spurs 5K refugees into India. What's at stake?
Summary
- India has advocated for the cessation of hostilities and dialogue in Myanmar while continuing its security cooperation with the junta to address insurgencies
As Myanmar's civil war intensifies, with the military junta clashing fiercely against rebel militias, India has witnessed a surge of refugees crossing into its borders. This heightened conflict comes over two years following the military's ousting of Myanmar's elected government. Rebel groups, striving to reclaim territories, have succeeded in capturing critical military bases and towns. The escalation has resulted in a significant civilian exodus, with many seeking safety in India. Mint delves into the unfolding events.