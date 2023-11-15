Mint Explainer: Myanmar civil war spurs 5K refugees into India. What's at stake?

Implications for India's security

India faces potential ethnic strife, given the cultural and ethnic affiliations between the Chin community in Myanmar and groups such as the Kukis and Mizos in India. Meanwhile, the presence of Meitei militias in Myanmar, reportedly backed by the junta, further complicates the situation. There is growing concern that Myanmar's internal conflicts might spill over into Indian territories, historically marred by Kuki-Meitei tensions. Additionally, the Myanmar military's territorial losses pose questions about its governance capabilities, with regional instability being a significant concern for India.