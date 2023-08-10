Politics
Mint Explainer: Pakistan dissolves National Assembly ahead of elections
Summary
- Last week, Pakistan PM Sharif announced that the National Assembly would be dissolved on Wednesday
Pakistan's president dissolved the country's parliament late Wednesday, paving the way for an election amid political and economic turmoil. Mint takes a look at the situation in the crisis-hit country, including the election and when it will take place.
