Mint Explainer: The fallout of the Pannun allegations
Summary
- Charges of Indian involvement in the assassination bid on the pro-Khalistan supporter may have strained India-US relations. But to what extent?
It’s been almost a month since news broke of an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan figure Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States, with possible Indian involvement. In the weeks since, India and the US have scrambled to minimise damage to their relationship. Mint takes a look at how the two countries have responded and the impact on India-US relations.