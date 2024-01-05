Mint Explainer: The significance of Bangladesh’s election for India
SummaryGiven India’s hostile relations with Pakistan and China, the continuation of a friendly administration in Bangladesh is imperative in many ways
Bangladesh’s election on Sunday will be keenly watched in India, and with good reason. For one, it shares a 4,096-km border with India–the longest that India shares with any of its neighbours, including China (3,488 km). Also, most of the states that make up India’s northeast, linked to mainland India by the Siliguri Corridor, share borders with Bangladesh. It’s also a rapidly growing economy, on track to shedding its status as a least developed country. Bangladesh’s GDP in 2023 is estimated to have grown at 6%, as per a World Bank report.