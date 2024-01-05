Mint Explainer: The significance of Bangladesh’s election for India

Hasina’s sensitivity to India’s security concerns has gone a long way in building trust between the two countries. This is in sharp contrast to the 2001-2006 period when the BNP was in power. Zia’s tenure was seen as the period when ULFA and other anti-India groups secured shelter and support in Bangladesh. The BNP was also seen as having links with fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, that were seen as influenced by Pakistan and harbouring anti-India sentiments. India has quietly supported Hasina’s purge of extremists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh several times, including during her first term (2009-14).