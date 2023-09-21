What happened after his election?

For some time, there was concern that Trudeau’s government was less serious about taking ties with India forward. Then high commissioner to India Nadir Patel had to dismiss concerns that the relationship was adrift. It was also thought that talks on a trade deal, which had begun under Harper’s government in 2010, were in trouble. However, Trudeau made a high-profile visit to India in 2018. He announced an expansion in cooperation on counter-terrorism, energy and bilateral investments. However, the trip was marred by a number of occurrences. Canada’s public spat with senior politician Captain Amrinder Singh, and Trudeau’s refusal to meet him, drew flak. Jaspal Atwal, an extremist convicted for attempting to kill an Indian cabinet minister in 1986, was invited to a dinner at the Canadian high commission during Trudeau’s visit. This caused outrage in India and the invitation to Atwal was hastily withdrawn.