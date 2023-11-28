Mint Explainer: What China’s $4.5-bn investment in Sri Lanka means for India
Summary
- Sri Lanka’s energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Monday that China’s Sinopec will be awarded a contract to establish a refinery at Hambantota Port
Sri Lanka has paved the way for a $4.5 billion investment by China in Hambantota. The town, which also houses a port that was leased to a Chinese state-owned shipping company in 2017, is at the heart of India’s concerns about growing Chinese influence in New Delhi’s strategic backyard. Mint take a look at the announcement and its implication.