Mint Explainer: What China’s $4.5-bn investment in Sri Lanka means for India

What are India’s concerns?

New Delhi has a range of concerns about China’s increased role in Sri Lanka. The first is that its economic presence gives it leverage over Sri Lanka’s government. Experts also suggest that India has been concerned about the security implications of China’s investments in Hambantota. Chinese vessels like the Yuan Wang V have docked at Hambantota Port, amid concerns that these ships are in the Indian Ocean to gather intelligence on India’s military capabilities. Given that Sri Lanka is currently battling for its economic survival, China’s role may continue to expand, as the latest investment from Sinopec suggests.