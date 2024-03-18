Mint Explainer: What Putin’s election victory means for India and the world

Russia’s break with the West and its turn towards China is likely to carry some consequences for India’s foreign policy

Vladimir Putin consolidated his grip on Russia with another presidential election win on Monday, which will extend his term in office till 2030. The election, widely considered unfair and undemocratic, will have consequences for India and the world. Mint breaks this down.

What exactly happened? On Monday, Putin extended his tenure as Russia’s president by winning the country’s election with over 87% of the votes, according to Russia’s election commission. He easily defeated his closest challenger, communist candidate Nikolai Kharitanov, who secured 4% of the votes.

Putin, who is 71 years old, has been the pre-eminent figure in Russian politics for over two decades. Since presidential term limits in Russia were scrapped some years ago, Putin has opened up a path to staying in power for an extended period of time.

Were the elections fair? Most observers agree that the Russian elections, in keeping with the trend over the last few years, were not free and fair. Opposition candidates who posed any real challenge to Putin did not receive clearance from Russia’s election commission to contest the polls. Anti-war candidates like Boris Nadhezdin, who were against the war in Ukraine, were barred from running in the election.

International observers have pointed out that Russian authorities have not been above ballot stuffing and fraudulent counting in the past. However, elections remain an important ritual in Russia. Political analyst Ekaterina Kurbangaleeva points out that they help reinforce loyalty to the regime of Vladimir Putin.

What was the international reaction to Putin's win? Putin was congratulated on his victory by China, Venezuela, Iran, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the US, the European Union, the UK, Italy and Ukraine were critical of the unfair election process. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Putin on his return to office. Numerous Russian missions around the world also saw protests at the polls. In Germany, these were led by Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late opposition critic Alexei Navalny.

What does Putin’s latest win mean for India and the world? Putin’s re-election is expected to maintain Russia’s policy of continuing the conflict in Ukraine and deepening Moscow’s relationship with China. Russia’s break with the West and its turn towards China is likely to carry some consequences for India’s foreign policy as it has banked on a strong defence relationship with Russia to supply its military. It has also relied on a strong relationship with Moscow to advance its interests in Central Asia.

