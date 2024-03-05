Mint Explainer: What’s at stake during America’s Super Tuesday primary polls
SummaryIn the past, Super Tuesday has proven to be a decisive date that has made and broken candidacies for the US presidential election. This year, it is likely to make a rematch between US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump a near certainty
America’s two most powerful political parties will move closer to selecting their Presidential nominees for the upcoming 2024 election on Tuesday. In an event known as ‘Super Tuesday’, more than a dozen American states will vote in the primary elections for both the Democratic and Republican parties. Incumbent President Joe Biden is expected to comfortably march to the Democratic nomination, while former president Donald Trump is expected to defeat Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination. Mint breaks down the event.