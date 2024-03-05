Mint Explainer: What’s at stake during America’s Super Tuesday primary polls

America’s two most powerful political parties will move closer to selecting their Presidential nominees for the upcoming 2024 election on Tuesday. In an event known as ‘Super Tuesday’, more than a dozen American states will vote in the primary elections for both the Democratic and Republican parties. Incumbent President Joe Biden is expected to comfortably march to the Democratic nomination, while former president Donald Trump is expected to defeat Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination. Mint breaks down the event.