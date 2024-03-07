Mint Explainer: What’s behind Maldives’ new defence pact with China
Summary
- While the Maldives has historically maintained amicable relations with China, Muizzu’s term has been marked by a cooling of ties with India
China and the Maldives have signed an agreement paving the way for greater Chinese military assistance to Male. The agreement, details of which are still unclear, follow a string of decisions in recent months by president Mohamed Muizzu's government to reduce his country's reliance on India. Mint takes a look.