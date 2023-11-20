Mint Explainer: What’s on the table for the India-Australia 2 + 2 talks?
Summary
- The discussions are poised to concentrate on bolstering defence ties and collaboration on defence technologies amidst mutual efforts to promote Indo-Pacific stability
India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh are set to meet with their Australian counterparts, foreign minister Penny Wong and defence minister Richard Marles, in the 2+2 ministerial dialogue today. Mint takes a look at what’s on the agenda.