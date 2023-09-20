Mint Explainer: What the world thinks of Trudeau’s allegations against India

Mint Explainer: What the world thinks of Trudeau’s allegations against India2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:49 PM IST
While Canada has been a close ally historically, India is an emerging partner which has considerable strategic heft
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s insinuation that India had a hand in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan leader, has had global repercussions. These allegations drew comment from the US, the UK and Australia and have echoed around the world. Mint looks at what is going on.