Mint Explainer: Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the man disrupting the 2024 US prez race
Summary
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur, has shaken up the U.S. presidential race for 2024. Known for his pointed critiques on subjects ranging from "woke" culture to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards, Ramaswamy has outperformed several of his traditional Republican competitors in the quest for the party's nomination. Mint takes a look.