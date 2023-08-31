What does he believe in?

Ramaswamy has said that he would rule by fiat through substantial use of executive power if he is elected president. He has called for radical downsizing of the US government, including the abolition of the Department of Education and the Internal Revenue Service. On social policy, he has opposed traditional liberal positions and has publicly said that the US was founded on “Judeo-Christian" values. On foreign policy, Ramaswamy has criticized US support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. He has also called for closer ties with India. However, he also said that he wanted India to play a role in closing the Malacca strait against China in the event of a conflict.