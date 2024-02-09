Mint Explainer: Why an election upset in Pakistan could mean for India

Pakistan’s general election has taken an unexpected twist. Early trends indicate that Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) might have stolen a march on its political rivals in the polls, even with its leader, the flamboyant former World Cup-winning cricket captain, behind bars on various corruption charges. A PTI win would also present a setback to the country’s powerful military. Mint explains the potential implications of a PTI win.