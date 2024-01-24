Mint Explainer: Why India’s antsy about a Chinese ship heading to the Maldives
SummaryAlthough it’s a research vessel, experts fear that data related to seabeds and oceans could be useful to China in planning future conflicts and for executing submarine warfare operations in the Indian Ocean
The impending visit of a Chinese research vessel to the Maldives has caused alarm in India’s strategic community. While the ship’s classified as a research vessel meant to map the floor of the Indian Ocean, Indian officials consider it to be a spy ship. Sri Lanka denied permission for the Chinese vessel to dock in its territory. The Maldives, however, has welcomed the vessel to dock in its waters despite India’s objections.