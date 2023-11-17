Mint Explainer: Why India supports Myanmar's contested military regime
Summary
- India’s association with the military regime could hurt the country's image among Myanmar's populace
The conflict in Myanmar has intensified, with resistance groups dealing significant blows to the nation's military, which seized power from the elected government in 2021. Amid this turmoil, India has preserved a close relationship with Myanmar's military forces, despite the latter's international censure. Mint unpacks what is going on.