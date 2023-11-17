Mint Explainer: Why India supports Myanmar's contested military regime

India's stance on Myanmar's military

India has abstained from imposing sanctions on Myanmar's military and continues to engage with the regime. This includes a visit by India's Deputy National Security Adviser to Myanmar and meetings with Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing. Additionally, India has provided substantial military support--$51 million worth of arms--as noted by the UN rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar. India’s reasons for engagement include concerns over China's influence and a need for stability along its border, which is plagued by illicit drug and arms trafficking.