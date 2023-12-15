Mint Explainer: Why’s the Maldives cold shouldering India?

What was their reasoning?

Firuzul stated the decision stemmed from national security concerns. Future hydrographic surveys will be carried out by the Maldives alone, he said, given the nature of the “sensitive" information involved. “According to the terms of this agreement, if one party wishes to drop the agreement, the other party must be informed of the decision six months before the agreement is set to expire. According to the terms, the agreement automatically renews for an additional five years, otherwise," he was quoted as saying.