Mint Explainer: Why the Israeli embassy in Delhi is a hotspot

An explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, which Israel has labelled a possible terror attack, has put authorities from both nations on high alert. The blast occurred despite security being tightened around the Israeli embassy in New Delhi since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in October. While no one was injured in the Tuesday blast, Israel has issued an advisory to its citizens in India to be cautious. It wasn’t the first time Israel’s missions in India have been targeted. Mint takes a look into previous incidents targeting the Israeli embassy in India, and possible reasons.

What happened on Tuesday?

On the evening of 26 December, a loud blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no casualties but the incident has heightened fears of possible attacks on Israeli citizens in India. The blast is being investigated by Delhi police and the National Investigation Authority. Israel’s National Security Council said the incident was a “possible terrorist attack".

When was the Israeli embassy targeted previously?

In 2021, a small bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy and damaged some cars nearby. There were no fatalities. Israeli diplomats viewed that too as a terrorist incident. India at the time attributed the attack to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, according to media reports.

Iran reportedly backs the Hamas militants who attacked Israel on 7 October, which triggered the ongoing conflict. According to some estimates, Israel’s attacks on Gaza in pursuit of Hamas has left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead, many of them women and children.

Earlier, in 2012, a car bomb injured the wife of an Israeli diplomat. An Indian journalist was arrested for the crime. Then, too, Delhi police believed members of Iran’s military to be responsible for the attack, according to media reports.

What is the backdrop to the latest blast?

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has polarised global opinion. Protests have been held in the Middle East and parts of the Western world against Israel’s actions. Some countries have reported increased antisemitic violence, which many experts believe reflects the sharply polarised reaction to the war in Gaza.

What’s the immediate reaction in India?

Apart from investigations into the blast on Tuesday, security personnel have increased vigilance around the Israel embassy and Jewish establishments in the capital.

Israel has advised its citizens in India to avoid going to places known to be frequented by Jewish and Israeli individuals, and avoid displaying Israeli symbols. Israel’s National Security Council has also advised Israelis in the country to avoid crowded places and events involving large gatherings, and not post details of their trips on social media.

The security council also said the blast near the embassy was a possible attack and there was “a fear of a recurrence".