Mint Explainer: Why the Israeli embassy in Delhi is a hotspot

An explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, which Israel has labelled a possible terror attack, has put authorities from both nations on high alert. The blast occurred despite security being tightened around the Israeli embassy in New Delhi since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in October. While no one was injured in the Tuesday blast, Israel has issued an advisory to its citizens in India to be cautious. It wasn’t the first time Israel’s missions in India have been targeted. Mint takes a look into previous incidents targeting the Israeli embassy in India, and possible reasons.