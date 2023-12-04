Mint Explainer: Why the Maldives has asked Indian troops to leave

The country is also a vital part of India’s broader strategy in the Indian Ocean, given its strategic location. The Indian government's decision to send a lower-ranked cabinet minister to President Muizu’s inauguration was seen by some as a sign of New Delhi’s displeasure. However, others suggest that Muizzu’s government simply wants a more balanced foreign policy that reduces the country's dependence on India. Bilateral ties may not be as warm as they were under Solih, but are likely to remain stable.