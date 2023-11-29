Mint Explainer: New Maldives President skips India for first official visit
Summary
- Mohamed Muizzu travelled to Turkey for his first official visit, breaking a long tradition. Here's what it means for India.
Mohamed Muizzu, the new president of the Maldives, has broken with tradition by travelling to Turkey for his first official visit. This has attracted attention since previous leaders of the island nation have chosen India as their first port of call, given the close relationship between the two countries. Mint breaks down the issue.