What does this mean for India?

The development is another reminder of how much India’s strategic backyard has changed. While countries like the Maldives were once seen as firmly in the India's sphere of influence, matters have since become more complicated. The increased presence of the United States and China in the Indian Ocean has made it clear that India’s neighbours are much sought after as geopolitical allies. India’s approach to these countries will have to change accordingly. Turkey’s overtures show that even middling powers located half a world away can woo key Indian partners.