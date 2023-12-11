Mint Explainer: Why the US vetoed a UN ceasefire vote on Israel-Palestine war
Summary
- China and Russia have condemned America’s decision to veto the resolution, while the UAE has expressed its disappointment
A fresh attempt at the UN Security Council to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war met with failure after the United States vetoed a resolution. America’s lone objection has attracted much comment and criticism, even as the conflict continues to claim lives. Mint looks into the implications of the US’ decision.