Mint Explainer: Why Yemen’s Houthi rebels are a risk to global trade
Summary
- Four of the world's biggest shipping firms have halted operations in the Red Sea, causing economic ripple effects
New Delhi: Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militant group on vessels traversing the vital Red Sea shipping route have posed a significant threat to the global economy. The Houthis, supported by Iran, have committed to continue their assaults on shipping in the region. These attacks, involving missiles and drones against cargo ships, are declared by the Houthis as acts of solidarity with Palestinians amid the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza. In response to the threats, the US has mobilised its partners to take on the crisis and form an international naval force. Mint takes a look at the crisis and India’s stakes in it.