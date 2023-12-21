Mint Explainer: Why Yemen’s Houthi rebels are a risk to global trade

Why are the Houthis targeting shipping routes?

Since mid-November, the group has launched a series of attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandab. They have attacked an estimated 12 shipping vessels so far. The Houthis have announced that the goal of this campaign is to punish Israel for its military strikes against Gaza, which have killed thousands of people. The group also undertook direct attacks on Israel by launching missiles towards the country. However, these efforts are understood to have had limited success, which may explain the new focus on disrupting shipping. They say the attacks will continue till Israel ends its campaign in Gaza and allows humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians