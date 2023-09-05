Mint Explainer: Xi decides to skip the G20 Summit in New Delhi

What happened?

The announcement by China’s foreign ministry on Monday ended weeks of speculation about whether Xi Jinping would attend the summit. “At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10," read a release from foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. The Premier is widely considered to be the second most powerful person in politics after the President. Li is also considered a close confidant of Xi Jinping.

