Mint Primer | PM Modi in Ukraine: Can India play a role in ending the war?
Summary
- Modi's visit will focus on broadening ties with Ukraine across agriculture, infrastructure, pharma, health, education, and defence. However, the spotlight is on whether India will position itself as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine is beyond a balancing act. It is a well-timed strategic move that translates India’s pitch for strategic autonomy on the ground and signals India’s ability to navigate both Russia and Ukraine’s close Western allies, such as the US. Mint explains.