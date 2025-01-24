Mint Primer: The twists and turns of Delhi’s liquor policy

How did the industry react?

The Delhi Distillers and Brewers Association argued that the new system favoured big firms. A Punjab industry player argued the system would make it impossible for new or local brands to thrive. Due to the backlash, the excise department, in a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary of finance, addressed the concerns. On 20 January, the department set aside the rules which were originally to be implemented from 22 January. It has now delayed the new system until all representations are reviewed.